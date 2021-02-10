Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Watts Water Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.36. 78,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,060. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.51.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $444,792.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,952,019. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 18,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $2,356,379.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,417 shares in the company, valued at $19,272,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,206 shares of company stock valued at $10,352,322 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.