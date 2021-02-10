Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (WEE.V) (CVE:WEE) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.12

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (WEE.V) (CVE:WEE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 9000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (WEE.V) (CVE:WEE)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

