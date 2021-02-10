Waves Community Token (WCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.00

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded down 67% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Waves Community Token has a total market capitalization of $842,073.82 and approximately $4.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waves Community Token has traded down 59.5% against the US dollar. One Waves Community Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0842 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waves Community Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00055614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.42 or 0.00282251 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00115113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00077634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00086837 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00202202 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token was first traded on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,949 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com . The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Community Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Community Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.