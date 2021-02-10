Waves (WAVES) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $284.95 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, Waves has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waves coin can now be bought for approximately $9.48 or 0.00021296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves has a market cap of $988.94 million and $284.95 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015191 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005138 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001783 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Waves Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,297,824 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . The official website for Waves is waves.tech . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

