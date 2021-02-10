WazirX (WRX) Achieves Market Cap of $38.32 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $38.32 million and approximately $37.58 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WazirX has traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WazirX

WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,283,956 tokens. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

Buying and Selling WazirX

WazirX can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

