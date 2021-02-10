WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIF) Stock Price Down 0%

WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIF)’s share price dropped 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.01 and last traded at $29.15. Approximately 5,538 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.16.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.