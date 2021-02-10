WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up 1.7% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,521 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 144.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,982,000 after buying an additional 367,585 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after buying an additional 231,490 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,345,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2,873.8% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 224,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,543,000 after acquiring an additional 217,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,395. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.73. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $374.39.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

