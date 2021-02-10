WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.47.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded down $2.77 on Wednesday, reaching $486.53. 19,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,286. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $192.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.