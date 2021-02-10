WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.57 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 3.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 394.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 37,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $75.16. 286,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,789,280. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.