WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 4,450 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.5% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $73.38. The stock had a trading volume of 116,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,755,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average is $65.63. The company has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

