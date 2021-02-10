Weaver Consulting Group Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.6% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Argus upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $136.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

