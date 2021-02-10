Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.35.

NYSE SHAK opened at $126.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.23. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $5,952,750.00. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $12,292,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $110,073.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 545,965 shares of company stock worth $52,347,116 over the last 90 days. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,646,000 after buying an additional 500,504 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 23.6% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 376,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,251,000 after buying an additional 71,746 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 52.6% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after acquiring an additional 125,165 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 218,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 202,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,187,000 after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

