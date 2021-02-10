Wedbush Boosts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $150.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.58% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTCH. Susquehanna raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $158.87 on Wednesday. Match Group has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $162.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.56. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of -240.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 676.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,232,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 344.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Match Group by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,023,000 after buying an additional 3,747,476 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,634,000 after buying an additional 3,186,486 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

