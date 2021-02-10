Wedbush Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of CLSD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,786. The company has a market capitalization of $197.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $104,780.00. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 51,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,179,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,235.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 579,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,653 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

