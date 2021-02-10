Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Anterix (ATEX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX):

2/1/2021 – Anterix was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

1/29/2021 – Anterix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

1/27/2021 – Anterix had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Anterix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Shares of Anterix stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.85. 338,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,802. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90. Anterix Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anterix news, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $47,302.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $30,641.80. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 27,298 shares in the company, valued at $821,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,275 shares of company stock worth $1,350,008 over the last ninety days. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Anterix by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Anterix by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Anterix by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Anterix by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

