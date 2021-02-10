Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bankia (BNKXF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bankia (OTCMKTS: BNKXF):

2/3/2021 – Bankia had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/29/2021 – Bankia had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/29/2021 – Bankia had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/20/2021 – Bankia had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/14/2020 – Bankia had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of Bankia stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. Bankia, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Business Banking, and Corporate Center segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, consumer loans, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

