Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PTC (PTC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) in the last few weeks:

1/28/2021 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $142.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – PTC was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

1/25/2021 – PTC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PTC is benefitting from continued momentum seen in average recurring revenue (ARR) growth amid coronavirus crisis-triggered acceleration in digital transformation by business enterprises. Moreover, the company is gaining from robust adoption of Vuforia-Chalk, Vuforia Expert Capture solution along with ThingWorx and Windchill platforms, as well as the Onshape suite. Increasing spending by enterprises on emerging categories like Internet of Things (IoT) and augmented & virtual reality (AR/VR) presents significant prospects for PTC. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, PTC faces stiff competition in the computer-aided design (CAD) market, which might dent its top-line. Further, ARR growth is likely to be impacted in fiscal 2021 on reduced bookings’ backlog at the end of fiscal 2020 due to ongoing pandemic.”

1/21/2021 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $110.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $130.00.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.16. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 127.48, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $144.90.

Get PTC Inc alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $307,616.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $275,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,894.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,299 shares of company stock worth $5,393,206. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 10,222.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.