Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Swatch Group (SWGAY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS: SWGAY):
- 2/5/2021 – The Swatch Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/1/2021 – The Swatch Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 2/1/2021 – The Swatch Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 1/29/2021 – The Swatch Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/29/2021 – The Swatch Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/14/2021 – The Swatch Group was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.
- 1/7/2021 – The Swatch Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
OTCMKTS SWGAY traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.09. 11,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,997. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20. The Swatch Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.
Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.