Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Swatch Group (SWGAY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS: SWGAY):

2/5/2021 – The Swatch Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/1/2021 – The Swatch Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/1/2021 – The Swatch Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/29/2021 – The Swatch Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/29/2021 – The Swatch Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/14/2021 – The Swatch Group was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

1/7/2021 – The Swatch Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

OTCMKTS SWGAY traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.09. 11,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,997. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20. The Swatch Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11.

Get The Swatch Group AG alerts:

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.