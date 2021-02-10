Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AXA SA (CS.PA) (CS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA: CS):

2/10/2021 – AXA SA (CS.PA) was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – AXA SA (CS.PA) was given a new €19.10 ($22.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – AXA SA (CS.PA) was given a new €24.50 ($28.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – AXA SA (CS.PA) was given a new €21.50 ($25.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – AXA SA (CS.PA) was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – AXA SA (CS.PA) was given a new €21.50 ($25.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – AXA SA (CS.PA) was given a new €24.84 ($29.22) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – AXA SA (CS.PA) was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – AXA SA (CS.PA) was given a new €24.20 ($28.47) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – AXA SA (CS.PA) was given a new €24.50 ($28.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – AXA SA (CS.PA) was given a new €23.28 ($27.39) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

EPA:CS traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €19.29 ($22.70). 3,994,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.82. AXA SA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

