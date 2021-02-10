Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Airbus (EADSY)

Airbus (OTCMKTS: EADSY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/2/2021 – Airbus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

2/2/2021 – Airbus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

2/1/2021 – Airbus was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

2/1/2021 – Airbus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Airbus had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/22/2021 – Airbus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/21/2021 – Airbus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Airbus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/12/2021 – Airbus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/11/2021 – Airbus was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

1/7/2021 – Airbus had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/7/2021 – Airbus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Airbus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/1/2021 – Airbus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Airbus was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

EADSY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,745. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19. Airbus SE has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

