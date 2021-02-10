Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for FirstEnergy (FE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) recently:
- 2/8/2021 – FirstEnergy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2021 – FirstEnergy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 1/21/2021 – FirstEnergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – FirstEnergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2021 – FirstEnergy was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.
- 12/15/2020 – FirstEnergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
NYSE FE opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.81.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
