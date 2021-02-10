Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for FirstEnergy (FE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) recently:

2/8/2021 – FirstEnergy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – FirstEnergy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/21/2021 – FirstEnergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – FirstEnergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – FirstEnergy was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.

12/15/2020 – FirstEnergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE FE opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 43,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $129,109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in FirstEnergy by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

