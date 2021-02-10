Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GSX Techedu (GSX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX):

2/4/2021 – GSX Techedu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

2/1/2021 – GSX Techedu was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2021 – GSX Techedu was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $61.00.

1/25/2021 – GSX Techedu was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

1/19/2021 – GSX Techedu was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/16/2020 – GSX Techedu was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2020 – GSX Techedu had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:GSX traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.64. 54,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,464,838. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.68. GSX Techedu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $149.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of -243.78 and a beta of -0.50.

Get GSX Techedu Inc alerts:

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $289.53 million during the quarter. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at $34,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.