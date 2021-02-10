Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AbbVie (ABBV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV):

2/9/2021 – AbbVie was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AbbVie beat Q4 estimates for earnings and sales. AbbVie’s key drug, Humira continues to see strong demand trends in the United States. AbbVie has been successful in expanding labels of its cancer drugs, Imbruvica and Venclexta. It has an impressive late-stage pipeline with several early/mid-stage candidates that have blockbuster potential. Its two new immunology drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, performed beyond expectations in 2020. Allergan’s acquisition has diversified AbbVie’s revenue base into new therapeutic areas, enhancing its long-term growth potential. AbbVie’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past one year. However, sales erosion due to direct biosimilar competition to Humira in international markets is a big headwind. Also, the decline in HCV drug Mavyret’s sales is a concern.”

2/4/2021 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $128.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/4/2021 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $117.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/28/2021 – AbbVie had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $119.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $111.00 to $117.00.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $105.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $186.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.35. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

