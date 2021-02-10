Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CSX (CSX)

CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/25/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $90.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $114.00 to $113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $84.00 to $91.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – CSX was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/22/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/15/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $87.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $87.00 to $105.00.

1/11/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $87.00 to $105.00.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.18. 3,154,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,308,116. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $97.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.31. The company has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,839,000 after buying an additional 250,539 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in CSX by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after acquiring an additional 578,571 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,234,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,262,000 after purchasing an additional 96,187 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in CSX by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,823,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,319 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CSX by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,997,000 after purchasing an additional 255,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

