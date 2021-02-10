Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (MFC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE: MFC) in the last few weeks:

2/1/2021 – Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$28.50.

1/29/2021 – Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$23.00 to C$25.00.

1/29/2021 – Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$23.00 to C$25.00.

1/29/2021 – Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$25.00.

1/13/2021 – Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from C$19.50 to C$24.50.

1/13/2021 – Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from C$19.50 to C$24.50.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$24.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.84. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$12.58 and a 52 week high of C$26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56, a quick ratio of 92.56 and a current ratio of 162.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.89 billion and a PE ratio of 9.32.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1300002 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total transaction of C$294,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$162,031.60.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

