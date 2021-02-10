Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA):

2/9/2021 – Pembina Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

1/27/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/27/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Pembina Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pembina Pipeline Corporation operates as an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates in four segments; Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Midstream & Marketing, and Gas Services. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates a pipeline network that transports crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Alberta and British Columbia. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment owns and operates pipelines which deliver synthetic crude oil produced from oil sands. The Midstream & Marketing segment offers storage, terminal, and hub services. The Gas Services segment consists of natural gas gathering and processing facilities. Pembina Pipeline Corporation, formerly known as Pembina Pipeline Income Fund, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

12/15/2020 – Pembina Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

12/14/2020 – Pembina Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

PBA opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.1642 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 99.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

