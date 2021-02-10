Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Synchrony Financial (SYF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) recently:

2/4/2021 – Synchrony Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synchrony Financial’s fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.24 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.3% and improved 7.8% year over year on lower expenses. Its shares have outperformed its industry in six months' time. The company has been witnessing revenue growth for the past many years on rising interest income and inorganic growth strategies. Its Retail Card and CareCredit platforms impress. Its continuous efforts in forging alliances and making acquisitions are likely to boost business growth, enhance digital capabilities and diversify its business. It took restructuring measures to reduce expenses. We remain positive about its solvency level. However, its high allowance for loan loss bothers. Lower purchase volume due to government restrictions on travel, entertainment, and closure of non-essential retail stores is a concern.”

2/1/2021 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $36.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Synchrony Financial was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Synchrony Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synchrony Financial's shares have outperformed its industry in six months' time. The company has been witnessing revenue growth for the past many years on rising interest income and inorganic growth strategies. Its Retail Card and CareCredit platforms impress. Its continuous efforts in forging alliances and making acquisitions are likely to boost business growth, enhance digital capabilities and diversify its business. It took restructuring measures to reduce expenses. We remain positive about its steady capital position and solvency level. However, its high allowance for loan loss bothers the company. Lower purchase volume due to government restrictions on travel, entertainment, events, and closure of non-essential retail stores remain a concern.”

1/4/2021 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $33.00 to $44.00.

SYF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.33. 20,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,274,768. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,066,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at $3,889,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,302,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $4,479,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

