Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Brooge Energy (BROG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Brooge Energy (NASDAQ: BROG) in the last few weeks:
2/4/2021 – Brooge Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
2/3/2021 – Brooge Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
1/26/2021 – Brooge Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
1/22/2021 – Brooge Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
1/19/2021 – Brooge Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
1/15/2021 – Brooge Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
1/13/2021 – Brooge Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
1/8/2021 – Brooge Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
1/7/2021 – Brooge Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Twelve Seas Investment Company is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one or more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Twelve Seas Investment Company is based in United Kingdom. "
Shares of Brooge Energy stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of -0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.75. Brooge Energy Limited has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $13.98.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Brooge Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
