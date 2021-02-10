Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Metro (MTRAF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Metro (OTCMKTS: MTRAF):

1/28/2021 – Metro had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from $61.00 to $59.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Metro had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/27/2021 – Metro had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $63.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Metro had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $65.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Metro had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $62.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MTRAF stock opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86. Metro Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $50.27.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

