Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (PPL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE: PPL):

2/9/2021 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

2/3/2021 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$41.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$40.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$40.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) was given a new C$40.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/4/2021 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$41.00 to C$42.00.

12/22/2020 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$36.00.

12/14/2020 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$35.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of C$15.27 and a 12-month high of C$53.79. The firm has a market cap of C$19.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 154.28%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

