Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (PPL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE: PPL):
- 2/9/2021 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.
- 2/3/2021 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$41.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$40.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$40.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2021 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) was given a new C$40.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2021 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2021 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/4/2021 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$41.00 to C$42.00.
- 12/22/2020 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2020 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2020 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2020 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$36.00.
- 12/14/2020 – Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of PPL stock opened at C$35.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of C$15.27 and a 12-month high of C$53.79. The firm has a market cap of C$19.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.85.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 154.28%.
Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Co (PPLTO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline Co (PPLTO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.