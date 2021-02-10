Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Simon Property Group (SPG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG):

2/9/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $74.00 to $97.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $99.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Simon Property Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Simon Property have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Late last December, this retail REIT completed the acquisition of Taubman Centers, purchasing all of the latter’s common stock for $43 per share in cash. The total consideration for the buyout was $3.4 billion, including redemption of preferred shares. The move helped add a number of premier retail assets to the company’s portfolio. Amid the retail apocalypse, adoption of an omni-channel strategy and its successful tie-ups with premium retailers are saving grace for Simon Property. Strategic buyouts, and solid balance-sheet strength will help it sail through the current turbulence. However, store closures and tenant bankruptcy, in addition to low footfall at properties amid the pandemic and higher e-commerce adoption are likely to remain concerns.”

1/6/2021 – Simon Property Group is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Simon Property Group was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE SPG opened at $102.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $144.30.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397,507 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,923 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,370,000 after acquiring an additional 928,254 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,434,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,815,000 after acquiring an additional 885,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 27,007.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,073,000 after acquiring an additional 631,709 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

