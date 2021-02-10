Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Commerzbank (CRZBY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS: CRZBY) recently:

1/29/2021 – Commerzbank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/28/2021 – Commerzbank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Commerzbank had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/20/2021 – Commerzbank had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/13/2021 – Commerzbank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/4/2021 – Commerzbank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/22/2020 – Commerzbank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/16/2020 – Commerzbank had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

OTCMKTS CRZBY traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $6.59. 9,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 10.95. Commerzbank AG has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

