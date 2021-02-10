Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hannover Rück (HVRRY)

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS: HVRRY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/8/2021 – Hannover Rück was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/5/2021 – Hannover Rück was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Hannover Rück had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/28/2021 – Hannover Rück had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/27/2021 – Hannover Rück was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Hannover Rück was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/25/2021 – Hannover Rück was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/21/2021 – Hannover Rück had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/13/2021 – Hannover Rück was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/11/2021 – Hannover Rück was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company's operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. "

1/5/2021 – Hannover Rück was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Hannover Rück stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.83. 2,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,805. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.46. Hannover Rück SE has a 12 month low of $56.15 and a 12 month high of $104.16.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

