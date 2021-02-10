Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE: SU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/5/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

1/25/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$27.50 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$31.00 to C$35.00.

1/20/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$31.00 to C$35.00.

1/15/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$16.00 to C$26.00.

1/14/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$30.00.

1/13/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) was given a new C$28.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$26.00 to C$30.00.

12/16/2020 – Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$34.00.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$22.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.02 and a 12 month high of C$40.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.19. The stock has a market cap of C$34.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc (SUTO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc (SUTO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.