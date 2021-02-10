Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $31.12.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

