Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.61

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.61 and traded as high as $5.16. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 100,409 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

