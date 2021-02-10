Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $110.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s current price.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.35.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $104.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.75 and its 200 day moving average is $89.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,309.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $414,424.50. Insiders sold 516,074 shares of company stock worth $49,017,170 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

