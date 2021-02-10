Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,834 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 0.9% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

WFC stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,852,750. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $137.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.64.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.