Wells Fargo & Company Raises S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $425.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

SPGI stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,614. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Lunia Capital LP lifted its stake in S&P Global by 31,814.2% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 19,336,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,337,000 after acquiring an additional 19,276,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,918,874,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1,866.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,452,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667,076 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2,325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,894,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $837,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

