West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,312,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 4.2% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $700,435,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,368,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,290,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,037,414. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $334.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

