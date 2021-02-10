West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.96. The stock had a trading volume of 33,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,419. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.42. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

