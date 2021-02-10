Westcore Energy Ltd. (WTR.V) (CVE:WTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.04

Shares of Westcore Energy Ltd. (WTR.V) (CVE:WTR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.27.

Westcore Energy Ltd. (WTR.V) Company Profile (CVE:WTR)

Westcore Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Western Canada. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

