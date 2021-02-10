Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Trading Up 12.9%

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) was up 12.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 4,477,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 717% from the average daily volume of 548,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRN shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Monday, October 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Copper and Gold stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

