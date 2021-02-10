Western Financial Corporation Takes $1.18 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $276.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

