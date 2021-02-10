Western Financial Corporation Takes $1.18 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $276.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.
In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.
About The Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
