WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 86.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 75.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

