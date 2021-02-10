WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,451 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 33,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in WestRock by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 84,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,240,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRK opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50. WestRock has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $47.77.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

