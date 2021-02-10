WeTrust (TRST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $481.00

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. WeTrust has a market cap of $706,132.30 and approximately $481.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One WeTrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00059735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.40 or 0.01148930 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00055933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00029090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,459.68 or 0.05536888 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00020060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00045098 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00032748 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

