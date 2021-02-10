White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $206.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $206.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

