Whiteheart Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.98 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $33.98 million and $4.00 million worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart token can now be purchased for $3,823.36 or 0.08503568 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00051632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.84 or 0.00288773 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 86.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00118125 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00074841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00092706 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00201630 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 tokens. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

