Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.13

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.13 and traded as high as $8.59. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 170,052 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $361.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.